Large Longford contingent expected to descend on two day Center Parcs jobs info event

UK leisure giants Center Parcs will host a two day recruitment information forum this weekend as part of plans to create up to 1,000 full and part time jobs at its Longford Forest holiday village.

The 395 acre resort is due to open its doors to the wider public next summer and, in keeping with those aspirations Center Parcs bosses will be in attendance at Longford Rugby Club this Friday and Saturday, along with Minister Heather Humphries who will officially open the event.

Chief Executive Martin Dalby said the occasion was not designed as an event intent on filling most, or all of those positions, but rather a chance for prospective employees to learn more about the Center Parcs brand.

“It's not the time to bring CVs or anything like that, not yet,” said Mr Dalby.

“It's about seeing what it's like to work in Center Parcs, seeing the types of jobs, opportunities and career progression that will be on offer.

“And to do that, we will be bringing over a team of 30 people from the UK to talk to people and to let them know what it is like to work at Center Parcs.”

It all gets underway at Longford Rugby Club on Friday from 9:30am to 7pm and again on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, go to centerparcscareers.ie