Hot water stretch issues in Lanesboro to be raised in Dáil

Issues with the hot water stretch along the River Shannon in Lanesboro were brought to the fore on Friday last when members of Lough Ree Angling Hub met with Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD and Roscommon/Galway TD, Deputy Eugene Murphy.

Speaking to the Leader, Philip Gordon of Lough Ree Angling Hub said there were a number of issues with the stretch that included very low water levels.

He also pointed to the fact that the stretch needed to be opened up to allow the river to flow through and that dredging would be necessary too.

“We met with the Boxer and Deputy Murphy, and Minister Moran has assured me that he will raise the matter this week in the Dail,” Mr Gordon continued, before pointing out that the stretch was unique in angling terms and if it wasn’t looked after, could negatively impact the area’s angling potential.

“There are five vested interests in this including Inland Fisheries, ESB and the National Parks & Wildlife Service; we are hoping they will all come together to deal with the matter.”

Meanwhile, he said that Minister Moran had reassured members of the local angling hub that all necessary works would be carried out.

“Boxer has given us the commitment that he will do what needs to be done so we have faith in that promise,” Mr Gordon continued.

“We would like to see the key stakeholders and Minister Denis Naughten sit down with members of Lough Ree Angling Hub so all the issues can be dealt with once and for all.”

