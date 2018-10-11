Digital drive in full swing as Longford bags €21,500 under innovation programme

Approximately €21,500 has been allocated to Longford as part of the Digital Innovation Programme to assist local authorities develop digital initiatives.

€17,500 will go towards the Explore Longford/Monaghan App.

The counties propose to work together to update the existing Explore Longford app and develop an Explore Monaghan app.

The apps will promote the counties and allow tourists to receive real time information wherever they are.

The apps will include heritage sites, wifi connectivity, driving routes, towns and villages and a programme of upcoming events from around the county.

€4,000 will go towards a Primary Schools Project. This project proposes to champion the adoption and use of broadband technology in everyday life in Co Longford.

A competition will be held which will invite pupils at the 37 schools in Longford to submit projects on broadband availability and how life will change when the county is fully connected.

One project team from each municipal district will be invited to attend a presentation ceremony in the Council Offices with local and national media invited to attend.