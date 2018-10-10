Longford Tidy Towns group net €32k cash boost

Twenty-six Tidy Towns committees across Co Longford are to receive €32,000 in grants between them following an announcement of funding by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

The Longford Tidy Towns committee will receive the highest amount - €3,000, with the Ballymahon, Granard, Edgeworthstown and Lanesboro committees each being allocated €2,000.

The following twenty-one Tidy Towns committees will receive €1,000 each;

Abbeylara, Abbeyshrule, Ardagh, Ballinamuck, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Clondra, Colehill, Cullyfad, Derrahaun, Dromard, Drumlish, Kenagh, Killashee, Legan, Lisryan, Moydow, Mullinalaghta, Newtowncashel, Newtownforbes and Tagshinny.

Cllr Paul Ross said the funding was 'a great reward to our hard working Tidy Towns committees', while Cllr Micheál Carrigy said the grant will help defray some expenses incurred during 2018.