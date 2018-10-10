Gardaí in public appeal after string of properties in Ballinalee and Edgeworthstown broken into overnight

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a string of properties and sheds were broken into in the Ballinalee and Edgeworthstown areas during the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are this morning still trying to ascertain exactly how many dwellings were targeted after several items of garden machinery were reported missing by their owners.

Among the items taken included garden strimmers and other tools.

A spokesperson said inquiries were continuing apace this morning and appealed for members of the public who may have witnessed anything untoward between 12am and 6am in the greater Edgeworthstown and Ballinalee areas to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 6686512.