Longford Women's Link seminar to hone in on local election campaigning

A seminar being held at Longford Women’s Link on Friday, October 12 will be reflecting on recent campaign successes as well as casting an eye towards next year’s local elections.

'Voices and Views from the Campaign Trail' will hear from key figures in recent campaigns and initiatives.

Speakers include Ailbhe Smyth Co-Director of Together For Yes & Convenor of Coalition to Repeal the 8th Amendment; Síona Cahill, President, Union of Students in Ireland and Ciairín de Buis, CEO Women for Election.

The seminar will conclude with a two hour training session delivered by Women for Election which will be of significant benefit to women preparing for LE19, whether on the ballot paper or part of a campaign team or women wishing to become more active in local democracy.

Deputy CEO of LWL, Tara Farrell stated that this is the latest in a series of seminars/training programmes delivered by LWL’s Women’s Manifesto Programme over the years to support women to engage in local democratic structures.

Tara acknowledged the support of Make Europe Sustainable For All (MESFA) and Women for Election with regard to the delivery of the seminar and looks forward to welcoming attendees on October 12.

For further details or to register a place on the seminar please contact Tara Farrell on tarafarrell@lwl.ie