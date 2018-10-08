Sling Shot Gin officially on the market as Taste of the Lakelands Festival comes to a close in Lanesboro

It's been a busy weekend in Lanesboro with the Taste of the Lakelands Food Festival taking place in the Lough Ree town on Saturday and Sunday. And what better way to kick off this year's festival than with the launch of a local gin.

Lough Ree Distillery officially launched its Sling Shot Gin on Friday night in the Taste of the Lakelands marquee with complimentary gin and tonics available to approximately 400 guests on the night.

Launched by siblings, Peter, Michael and Sheila Clancy, the unique gin is a very special blend of citrus, mint and a very special local ingredient: peat.

On Friday night, the team came together to give a proper demonstration of how to distil and blend the ingredients and, more importantly for those assembled: how to drink it.

The Longford Leader was live at the special event, so if you happened to miss it, you can watch the whole launch below.

This was the third annual Taste of the Lakelands Food Festival and included a wide range of cookery demonstrations and events for the foodies in the locality and from further afield.

