Former Granard postmistress wins big on Winning Streak

A retired Longford postmistress certainly delivered the goods on the National Lottery TV gameshow, Winning Streak last Saturday when she won an impressive 32,000 on the RTÉ One programme.

Kay McNamara from Granard, a well-known woman in the town as she spend 25 years as the town’s post mistress. She retired from the role in 1996, which she signed over to her son, Padraig McNamara and he has been Granard’s postmaster since. Kay was delighted with the support her friends and neighbours in the town have shown her since last weekend, when her name was pulled out of the Winning Streak drum.

No plans

Kay as of yet has no plans for her cool €32,000 Winning Streak windfall but no doubt she will treat her family. She has been married to Paddy for the past 55 years and the couple have six adult children together – all boys, who are: Adrian, Finbarr, Padraig, Derek, Ronan and Fergal. Between all the lads, Kay has 19 grandchildren and she says she could have almost filled the Winning Streak audience with her own family!

A total of €190,000 was won on last week’s show. The enhanced National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, features some perennial favorite games as well brand new games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

The popular show, which is the second longest running game show in Europe, first appeared on our screens in September 1990 and since then a massive 5,975 people have taken part, winning in excess of €170 million in prizes.

