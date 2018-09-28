Longford County Council approve Roscommon firm's plans to build six bungalows in Ballinalee
Council planning officials have granted conditional plannin approval for the construction of six bungalows for Ballinalee village
Longford County Council have given the green light to a Co Roscommon building firm's plans to construct six houses in Ballinalee.
Local authority planning officials approved proposals by Braddingford Construction Limited to develop six semi detached bungalows, subject to 15 conditions.
Also included in the submission are plans to implement an entrance and access road along with car parking spaces for residents.
