Longford District Court: Cashed cheque but it bounced

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was ordered to have the €480 taken in the incident paid in full to the court by November 20 next.

Bernard Sweeney, 10 Friar’s Quarter, Claremorris, Co Mayo appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with making gain and causing loss to a store by deception at Supervalu, Edgeworthstown, Longford on November 3, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question at approximately 5pm, the defendant entered the store in the heart of Edgeworthstown and tendered a cheque to the value of €480 at the till.

“That cheque later bounced,” added the Sergeant.

“Supervalu has not been paid back either.”

Judge Hughes then asked if the money owed was in court and the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said it wasn’t.

“No, unfortunately the money isn’t here; he is hoping for more time to gather the money,” Mr Quinn added.

Judge Hughes then said, “You had all of July, August and September to get the money, now where is it?”.

Mr Quinn then pointed out that his client had just €50 with him in court.

“He can furnish the €50 in payment but he is asking that the court puts back the case for two months so that he can have all the money then,” he said.

Meanwhile, Judge Hughes accepted the €50 in part payment and ordered the defendant to have the remaining €430 on or before the district court sitting on November 20 next.

“I want that money,” the Judge warned before bringing matters to a conclusion.