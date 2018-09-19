Storm Ali clean up underway as emergency crews battle to clear roads and restore power to Longford homes

This was the perilous sight facing motorists in north Longford today after tree blocked entire width of a road between Aughnacliffe and Ballinalee.

A power line can also be seen lying strewn across the ground following high gusts brought about by Storm Ali.

In a statement this evening, Longford County Council have revealed the L1102 between Mitchell’s pub in Legan village and the junction on the R393 at Raharney will close this evening (Wednesday) at 6pm until 6pm on Friday to allow outdoor staff to deal with overhanging tree branches.

During this period signage and diversions will be in place.

Hundreds of homes in various parts of Longford are still without power as ESB crews work on restoring supplies in the wake of the storm.

Meanwhile, ploughing enthusiasts from this part of the region left disappointed by the cancellation of the second day of the All-Ireland championships will have an opportunity to sample the delights of Screggan in Co Offaly on Friday after organisers agreed to extend the festival for an extra day.