Abbott in line for a National Q Mark Award

The National Q Mark Awards 2018 nominations have been announced and Apleona at Abbott Diagnostic just outside Longford town is one of the businesses representing the county this year.

This nomination means that the business is in the top 6.75% of all audits completed by the EIQA on the island of Ireland. This is a very special year for the Q Mark Awards as the EIQA celebrate 50 years.

The coveted Q Mark is awarded only to companies who achieve the highest standards of quality and excellence.

The Q Mark awards celebrate the success of businesses over a range of sectors that review 100% of their processes and procedures 100% of the time so that they continually operate best practice standards.

Only businesses that achieve the highest scores at audit are shortlisted in their relevant category.

Once shortlisted, all companies must complete a very detailed submission document.

This submission document is then presented to an expert panel of independent judges from the areas of Food Safety, Employment Law, Academia, Business & Quality to name but a few.

Also representing Longford this year is Kiernan's Centra, Drumlish.

