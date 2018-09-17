Longford included in new Met Éireann warning as three storms loom

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for the entire country.

The national forecaster is warning of very windy conditions across Ireland from early on Wednesday morning until evening.

"South to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest in southern, western and northern coastal areas," they said.

The warning comes as a number of storms track towards Ireland. Storms Helene, Ali and Bronagh are set to make landfall between Tuesday and Friday.

The warning was issued on Monday and is valid from Wednesday at 5am until 5pm the same day.

