Ireland is in line for three powerful storms this week as ex-tropical storm Helene makes its way towards the country today. She will be followed by Storm Ali and Storm Bronagh later in the week.

Midland Weather Channel's Cathal Nolan yesterday posted his latest data regarding Hurricane Helene, which is heading for the country today. The severe weather will be an ex-tropical storm when it hits Ireland later today.

"The strongest of the winds are likely to occur across the south and east coasts, where wind speeds could gust to in excess of 120kph. Further inland, maximum gusts could reach as high as 100 to 110kph for a time on Monday night," said Mr Nolan.

Heavy and, at times, intense rainfall is also likely, he added, with some localised flooding in places. All areas are at risk of seeing some torrential rain, according to Mr Nolan.

Mr Nolan has also predicted more severe weather warnings for the country as it braces itself for Storms Ali and Bronagh on Wednesday and Thursday, with the national ploughing championships likely to be affected.

"Ali is likely to bring some very strong winds across all areas of the country through Wednesday, with the northwest, west and north midlands experiencing the strongest winds. Possible in excess of 130kph along coastal counties and up to 110kph inland," said Mr Nolan.

"Bronagh has the potential to be even more intense, though the worst of its winds are currently expected to occur through Thursday evening and overnight. Strongest winds from storm Bronagh could exceed 135kph, with gusts of up to 120kph possible inland."

Met Éireann currently has a status yellow rainfall warning for the west of the country in place from this afternoon until the early hours of tomorrow morning. There is also a status yellow gale warning off the southwest coast.

There are no storm warnings from Met Éireann thus far, but Midland Weather Channel assures its followers that its information is correct.

"Providing honest information regarding the potential risks to the general public is something that is of truly paramount importance to us here at the MWC, which is why advanced warnings are the best course of action when ensuring greater public awareness and safety," said Mr Nolan.