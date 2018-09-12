Gardaí look for clues after three man gang raid Longford filling station

Gardaí are this afternoon conducting house to house enquiries into an early morning break-in at Stonepark Filling Station which resulted in the theft of a quantity of cigarettes.

A three man gang are believed to have disabled the alarm of the Top Oil outlet shortly after midnight before making off with what have been described as a small sum of cigarettes shortly afterwards.

Gardaí are continuing to examine whether any other contents were taken and have appealed for any witnesses who may have come across the incident to come forward.

No arrests have yet been made, though detectives do believe the culprits did not have a getaway car and instead made their escape on foot through adjoining fields.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.