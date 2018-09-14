Recovery Cafe providing a safe space in Longford town for everyone

A huge crowd turned out in Longford town for the official opening of 'Recovery Café’ which was conducted by Minister for OPW Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran.

The Café, based at Coffee House 45, Dublin Street will provide a safe space every Wednesday evening for those who suffer with mental health difficulties, physical ailments or loneliness.

The Café will also provide recovery education classes, workshops, group therapy and a safe space for everyone to enjoy.

Speaking to the Leader, organiser Alice McDonnell said she is delighted to see the venue opening and says the main goal now is to get it opened on a permanent basis.

“The opening was a great success,” she added, before pointing out that people came together and chatted with each other, and there was wonderful energy in the room.

This, Alice says is only the beginning of what she believes will be the provision of a safe space in Longford town for everyone.

“The idea is that Recovery Café will be open more regularly in the future, but at the moment we are going to open every Wednesday night from 7pm,” she continues.

“People can come along and have a chat or participate in a class; this Wednesday night we have Finola Colgan from Mental Health Ireland (MHI) who is dropping in to have a chat with us. We will also have a Trilogy taking place out the back which will include a three way discussion on mental health services in the area.”

Meanwhile, Alice is adamant that Recovery Café is for everyone including people who might just need timeout from the stresses and strains of everyday life or those who just simply want to have a chat and unwind in the company of like minded people in a safe and sociable environment.

“We would like to see it open on a more permanent basis so it up to everyone to find out about us and come in and see what we are all about.

“It’s not just for people with mental health difficulties; its for those recovering from physical illness too and for people who might feel lonely, isolated or overwhelmed.

“Next week we are going to launch our Heritage Project and this is something that everyone is going to enjoy.”



Recovery Café will be open between 7pm and 9.30pm every Wednesday.

