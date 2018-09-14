Longford's Backstage Theatre makes finals of Good Causes awards

Longford's Backstage Theatre has been announced as a national finalist and Midlands winner in the Arts & Culture section in the first ever National Lottery Good Causes awards.

The awards are aimed at honouring the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland with the help of Good Causes funding.

Nearly 30 cent in every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes.

The winners will be announced at a televised Gala Awards Dinner in Dublin on Saturday, November 3.

Backstage Theatre is a state of the art theatre boasting a 212-seater auditorium, an Atrium Gallery and a studio performance space.

Good Causes funding allowed it undertake two major projects with local community groups, in addition to enhancing its ongoing programme of arts activities.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, congratulated Backstage Theatre on coming through the Regional stage of the competition and wished everyone in the project the best of luck for the finals.

Read Also: Longford's Backstage Theatre rolls out red carpet for world renowned choreographer Marguerite Donlon