Longford bloggers shortlisted for Irish Blog Awards

A number of local bloggers have received good news this week with the announcement of the shortlist for this year's Irish Blog Awards.

One such blogger is Jessica McCaul, whose blog Jesska Denise has been shortlisted for Best Beauty Blog.

She's also been shortlisted for Best Blog Post with her very personal post, 'Anorexia is a Mental Illness'.

“My blog originally started out as a beauty blog, sharing tips and reviews about new products and things I’ve been enjoying but in the last year or two I’ve been sharing more about my struggle with mental illness (anorexia and anxiety),” she told the Leader.

“I’m absolutely delighted, being nominated in one category is incredible, but two? I’m delighted.”

Other bloggers in the shortlist are Rachel Masterson (Rach Writes Stuff) and Jessica Thompson (Jessica.ie).