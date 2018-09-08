Longford Huntington's sufferer Joe Doran raises €11k for charity

A County Longford man suffering from a debilitating degenerative disease has issued a heartfelt thank you message to all those who came out and supported his annual charity walk around Lough Key Forest Park in Co Roscommon.

Cullyfad man Joe Doran dons his walking shoes every year to raise awareness and funding for the Huntington's Disease Association of Ireland.

The annual charity 5km walk in Lough Key Forest Park has attracted steadily growing numbers with each passing year and this year was no different as locals turned out in force for the occasion.

Joe, together with his mum Pauline and sister, Anne, acknowledged the altruistic efforts of participants and well wishers.

“A special thanks to those who helped with organising the event and of course Lough Key,” read the statement.

“Those that generously donated amazing amounts of money especially from UK, but most of all the wonderful people of Longford, that are so vigilant, kind and watchful.”

In particular, special mention was afforded to the “very honest people” who returned lost items such as phones and wallets.

It was also revealed the event this year had amassed some €11,000, bringing to €36,000 the overall total which has been raised for Huntington’s disease awareness.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the generous community for every cent, kind words, helpful gestures, returned items, nudges in the right direction and phone calls,” the statement continued.

If people still want to donate they can do so through the following means:

B.O.I. a/c no.: 54757711 – name: HDAI (Joe Doran), sort code: 90-00-92.

Alternatively, donations can also be made via the Huntington’s disease website, www.huntingtons.ie

