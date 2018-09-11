Down Memory Lane in Longford: Prison for five men following bizarre shooting

Prison sentences were handed down to five men at a special sitting of Longford District Court recently after Judge Conal Gibbons heard evidence of their roles in a bizarre evening of events that saw shots from a pellet gun fired at vehicles and properties in the Rathowen and Edgeworthstown area.

The court heard astonishing evidence of shots being fired from the air pistol at a parked truck in Rathowen and then from a car park at Ferricks public house at a vacant house across the road.

The window of a parked truck in Rathowen, belonging to Pat Corrigan, was also broken.

Four young men in court then travelled by car towards Edgeworthstown and en route one of the men fired a shot at a car in front of them, shattering the rear window.

Then in Edgeworthstown, one of the men fired a shot at the window of the Imperial Bar, which is owned by Alex Kane.

Judge Gibbons directed that the men serve prison sentences in spite of strong protestations and pleas from their solicitors and he said he “did not think it possible that something like this could happen”.

He said that the last time he saw or heard of something like this was in a Dirty Harry movie and he was “half expecting Clint Eastwood to appear”.