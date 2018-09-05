Man (50) appears in Longford court in connection to alleged assault

A man was appeared in court yesterday (Tuesday) after being charged in connection to a suspected stabbing incident in Longford town on Monday which left another man requitring hospital treatment.

A man, aged 41, was brought to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to what have been described as non life threatening injuries.

It's unclear where the alleged altercation took place with gardaí saying it took place at an undisclosed location.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and, at the time of writing yesterday, was still being questioned at Longford Garda Station.

He did however, later appear in court and was granted bail. He is due to reappear at a subsequent court sitting.

As reported on the Leader's website yesterday when news of the investigation broke, a suspected weapon used in the alleged incident was recovered by officers.

It's likely a forensic examination will now be carried out as part of the investigation into the incident.

Separately, gardaí are looking for the public's help into a number of alleged thefts which have taken place over the past week.

The first took place last Tuesday week (August 28) when a wallet, containing a number of personal items, was snatched from a car at Aughadegnan in Longford town.

A black Opel Insignia had been parked up when it was targeted between 2pm and 3pm.

Gardaí are equally anxious to further their inquiries into the theft of a cement mixer from a house in the Farnagh area of Longford town between 5pm on Saturday evening (September 1) amd and 9am the following morning.

The weekend also saw the reported theft of half a dozen school jumpers from Dunnes Stores in Longford town.

It's believed the incident occurred at around 6pm on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are also investigating the alleged disappearance of up to €70 of goods from the Market Square on Sunday.

The public's assistance, meanwhile, is being sought in relation to the alleged theft of a bike from outside the front entrance to Longford Shopping Centre sometime between last Sunday (September 2) and Monday.

Anyone with information in relation to any of these incidents is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.