Two thirds of local authority home loan applications in Longford given green light

More than two thirds of loan applications under the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme in County Longford have been approved to date, new figures show.

The data was released to Fianna Fáil under Freedom of Information and provides a breakdown of figures from each of the 31 local authorities across the country.

They show 11 out of 16 applications received in Longford were approved, all of which resulted in loans being issued.

Interestingly though, none were drawn down in figures which were greeted with sharp criticism from Roscommon/Galway Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy.

"The figures show that in County Roscommon 19 applications were received but only 4 approved and no loans were issued," he said.

"In neighbouring County Leitrim 8 applications were received but none were approved and no loans issued while in County Westmeath some 21 applications were received but only 2 were approved and no loans were issued."

“We have not seen an affordable home built since 2011, house prices continue to rise; and the government’s loan scheme is refusing over half of the people that are applying to it.

“Fianna Fáil has continuously called for the re-establishment of an affordable housing scheme and has published its own proposals in this regard. Any Housing Budget needs to prioritise real investment in affordable homes."