Claims rural transport services could throw lifeline to Longford pensioners affected by post office closures

Pensioners affected by the recent spate of post office closures could be thrown a lifeline by a locally based bus service aimed at combating rural isolation.

Longford Westmeath Local Link operates 70 different routes with 66 door to door scheduled services across the constituency.

Now, and in the wake of recent revelations that three locally based offices are to close as part of almost 160 closures nationwide, Cllr Micheál Carrigy vowed to use his role as a member on the rural-transport network to aid those most affected by the announcements.

"(I) will be calling on the local transport company to identify rural areas where pensioners will be unable to get to a local Post Office following the recent closures announcement by An Post," he said in a statement.

The Longford Fine Gael general election candidate said the "excellent service" already in place could be expanded to those areas and households who find themselves without transport.