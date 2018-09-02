Longford remembers Paschal 'The Master' Quinn as a talented sportsman and a scholar of note

There is widespread sadness in Longford town this evening following the death of Paschal 'The Master' Quinn, a former Principal of Melview National School, who was also widely known for his contribution to Longford Town Football Club.



Longford Town FC Supporters Club paid a warm to 'The Master'.



They posted on their Facebook page "It is with great sadness that we have heard of the sad passing of Paschal Quinn. Paschal was a Vice President of the club, a club with which he played with distinction for many seasons.



"He was former Principal of Melview NS and was fondly known locally as 'The Master'. Paschal Quinn had a deep intellect which was mirrored in his love of the poetry of Yeats and indeed in his own writing.

"A talented sportsman, a scholar of note and a gentle man to all privileged to have known him, Paschal will be greatly missed.



"We extend our deepest sympathy to his family. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam uasual."

Paschal passed to his eternal reward on Saturday, September 1. Predeceased by his loving wife Deirdre, he is sadly missed and remembered with love by his family Margot, Pat, Terry, Ruth and Catherine, sons-in-law Pat, Gavin and Cillian, daughters-in-law Mary and Celia, sister Annette, brothers Noel, Sean, Eamon and Frank, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Sarah, Ellen, Katie, Dearbhla, Aaron, Rachel, Catherine, Julia, Charlie and Senan, great-grandson Christopher, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

He will lie in repose at his home in Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford town, on Monday, September 3 from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday, September 4 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm.



Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christophers, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

