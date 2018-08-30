Longford Music: Drumlish band Cronin to perform at Electric Picnic this weekend

With tens of thousands of people flocking to Stradbally this weekend to enjoy the annual Electric Picnic festival, the Longford Leader is taking a look at what Longford bands are performing this year.

Drumlish band Cronin have had a busy summer. They've appeared at the first Feis in Liverpool with legends such as Van Morrison, Shane McGowan, Imelda May, Mundy and Finbar Fury.

They've enjoyed their first festival appearances in the Netherlands and full houses in Mayo, Listowel and Dublin.

To top it off, they recently played a spectacular gig to 1,500 people in their hometown as part of the Marquee in Drumlish Festival.

This weekend will see the Cronin brothers' ninth year appearing at Electric Picnic, and they'll be playing two shows on Sunday;

4pm: My Lovely Ranch 2Salty Dog

8.45pm: The Word Stage @ Mindfield

As always, there will be a few surprises in store and, with special guests, these shows are not to be missed in Stradbally this weekend.

For now, though, enjoy this song and music video for the bands song, 'She Saves'.