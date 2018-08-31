Longford Music: State Lights cover A-ha classic 'Take On Me' for 2FM ahead of Electric Picnic gig

It's Electric Picnic time and, with hoards of Longford people heading to Stradbally for the weekend to join 55,000 people at the Irish festival of the year, the Longford Leader is taking a look at what Longford bands will be performing.

We're big fans of State Lights here in the Longford Leader and Granard's Joe Regan is one of four members of the popular Irish band.

This weekend, they'll be performing at Electric Picnic.

For now, though, enjoy this cover of 'Take On Me', which the band recorded for Tracy Clifford on 2FM recently.