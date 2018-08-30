Eight people homeless in Longford in July

The latest government figures show that there were eight homeless people in Longford during the month of July 2018.

The Department of Housing Homelessness Report shows that the figure for Longford is considerably less than the other counties in the Midlands administrative region, Offaly (42), Westmeath (36) and Laois (18).

In total there were 6,024 adults who are homeless and 3,867 children who were seeking emergency accommodation last month.

And a total of 1,778 families sought emergency accommodation in Ireland last month.

