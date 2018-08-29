Ballymahon centre voices concern at 'cry for help'

The tragic words 'I'm a Goner' accompanied by a doodle of a broken heart were spray-painted onto the wall outside the Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon on Sunday night, prompting the centre to reopen its doors ahead of schedule.

This was such a serious message that Coordinator of the Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, Grace Kearney, immediately looked into it.

“We looked at the CCTV footage to see if it was any of our service users, but it was night time, so it was very hard to tell who it was.

“We did see two people. But I don't care who did it - just that they're safe.”

The wall has already been painted over, but Grace is urging anyone who feels they need support to avail of the centre's upcoming positive mental health programmes and its professional counselling service.

“The counselling service isn't being over-utilised here and it really should be,” she explained.

“It's a service that people are afraid to use because they're afraid that they'll be seen going in.

“But the counsellor isn't from Balymahon and you go in a side door and out the side door, so there's no need to be nervous.”

Bridgeways offers six counselling sessions to people in the Ballymahon area that need to avail of the service.

The first two sessions are completely free, and the remaining four are priced based on the client's individual needs and income.

With that in mind, Grace is urging the person who painted this “cry for help” on the centre's wall to get in touch.

“There are so many walls in Ballymahon. Why write it here? I do think it was a message for us,” she said, and it's a message that Bridgeways will not ignore.