Planning green light for second Co Longford solar farm

Longford looks set to become the solar farm mecca of the midlands after local authority chiefs gave the planning green light to the second such development in the space of two weeks.

Dublin based firm Fisherstown Property Holdings Ltd had sought permission to develop a renewable energy linked farm at the property of the former Atlantic Mills factory in Clondra.

The development, according to its applicants, would have an export capacity of about 4 megawatts, with photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames and cost in the region of €4m to build.

Longford County Council has since granted planning permission to the venture, subject to 17 conditions.

It comes hot on the heels of a similar announcement last week which also granted conditional planning approval to proposals by Wexford firm Harmony Solar to construct a major solar farm at at Middleton, Killashee.

