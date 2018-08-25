Monaghan Institute has it all

Monaghan Institute is a Further Education centre of excellence located in Monaghan town, with over 25 years’ experience of Further Education & Training provision, offering an ever-expanding range of courses to learners from the locality and further afield.

Courses available include: Digital Media & Web Design, Liberal Arts, Computer Games Design, Business & Office Administration, Early Childhood Care & Education, Nursing, Healthcare, Applied Social Studies, Travel & Tourism, Sport & Recreation, Engineering, Motor Vehicle Maintenance, Animal Science, Beauty Therapy & Hairdressing.

Monaghan Institute is located in a state of the art purpose built Further Education College at the Monaghan Education Campus, Armagh Road, Monaghan.

The College can accommodate 700 students and has fully equipped practical rooms, science and IT labs, Multi-media laboratories, Hairdressing Salon, Beauty Therapy rooms, Dog Grooming Parlour, Nursing Practical room, Construction and Engineering Workshops.

In addition, there are regular classrooms, a tiered lecture hall, library, consulting rooms, canteen and study areas.

The Institute also has access to the Garage Theatre on the campus, and shared use of a Sports Hall with a fitness suite.

Put simply, it is a first class facility, which staff and students are delighted to be part of.

Leading certification authorities such as QQI, ITEC, City & Guilds, SEC and CompTIA ensure that learners completing one or two year courses at Monaghan Institute may obtain qualifications of the highest standard.

In a rapidly changing and increasingly technological world, Monaghan Institute boasts eight state of the art Multimedia Laboratories, including two of Apple’s latest hi-spec iMac labs.

The range of courses available provides a comprehensive and professional education for learners who then have the opportunity to enter the workforce or proceed to further study at Institute’s of Technology, Further Education Colleges or Universities.

Employers who seek graduates from our courses speak highly of the Institute's training programmes, making it one of the most attractive and forward thinking Further Education centres there is.

Applications for vacancies on courses are currently being accepted. Post Leaving Certificate and mature students are welcome to apply.

For further information on all courses, contact: Monaghan Institute, Armagh Road, Monaghan. Tel: 047-84900. Website: www.monaghaninstitute.ie