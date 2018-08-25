Longford winners at All-Ireland Fleadh

Four Longford musicians brought home six medals from the 2018 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, which concluded in Drogheda on Sunday afternoon.

Aoibhínn Lynch and Nadine Smith were both double medal winners.

At the core of the Fleadh are competitions that see traditional musicians, dancers, singers and storytellers of all ages and backgrounds competing at All-Ireland level, following success at regional competitions.

500,000 people thronged the streets of Drogheda over the past eight days, while tens of thousands of people attended the special opening by President Michael D Higgins.

This was the first time in the Fleadh’s 68 year history that it was held in Drogheda.

Sixty years ago, Longford hosted the All-Ireland Fleadh for the only time and Cllr Joe Flaherty has led calls for Longford County Council to assemble a cross community team with the aim of bringing the €40m All-Ireland Fleadh back to the town in the near future.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will take place Drogheda for a second consecutive year in 2019.

Longford Results

Banjo (Under 12 years), 2nd place, Catriona Ní Riain, CCÉ Joe Callaghan, Longford

Banjo (Under 12 years), 3rd place, Nadine Mc Gabhann, CCÉ Joe Callaghan, Longford

Melodeon (Under 12 years), 3rd place, Aoibhinn Ní Loinsigh, CCÉ John Dungan, Longford

Accompaniment (15-18 years), 2nd place, Gráinne Ní Rosach, CCÉ Joe Callaghan, Longford

Céilí Drums (Under 12 years), 2nd place, Nadine Mc Gabhann, CCÉ Joe Callaghan, Longford

Button Accordion (Under 12 years), 2nd place, Aoibhinn Ní Loinsigh, CCÉ John Dungan, Longford

