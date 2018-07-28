Longford brings home medals aplenty from Leinster Fleadh

Co Longford had great success at the Leinster Fleadh Cheoil held in Muine Bheag, Co Carlow earlier this month, with the county being represented by members of Joe Callaghan CCE, John Dungan CCE, Newtownforbes-Longford CCE and other non-members.

The county had competitors in solo and group instrumental, singing, dancing, storytelling, lilting and Comhra Gaeilge.

“A massive congratulations to all who competed and represented their county with great talent,” said a spokesperson.

“In total, we had 23 winning entries from our county.”

Aoibhinn Lynch from John Dungan CCE was thrilled to win first place in the U12 Button Accordion competition as well as second place in the U12 Melodeon category.

Meanwhile, in the 12-15 Button Accordion category, Dónal Mulligan of Joe Callaghan CCE won third place.

The talented Nadine Smith (Joe Callaghan CCE) brought home first place in the U12 Mouth Organ category and the U12 Banjo category and the U12 Ceilí Drums category, while also coming in second place in U12 Miscellaneous.

First place in the 15-18 Accompaniment competition went to Grace Ross (Joe Callaghan CCE), while second and third place in the U12 Fiddle Slow Airs category went to Emma Maynard (Joe Callaghan CCE) and Naoise Hourican (John Dungan CCE) respectively.

Sticking with the fiddle, it was Leila Noone (Joe Callaghan CCE) who came third in the 12-15 Fiddle Slow Airs competition at the Leinster Fleadh, while Ciara Casey (Joe Callaghan CCE) nabbed second place in the Over 18 Flute Slow Airs.

Craobh Seosaimh Ó Cheallacháin won third place in U12 Ceili Bands; Brian Reynolds, (Joe Callaghan CCE) came second in U12 English Singing Men; and Darren Culline (Joe Callaghan CCE) came first in Over 18 Lilting.

Longford was well-represented in the dancing categories with Abbeylara/Granard taking home first place in the Full Set Mixed 12-15 category, and the Mullinalaghta Dancers nabbing second place in the Full Set Ladies O18 category.

James Ross (Joe Callaghan CCE) came in first for the U12 Storytelling competition, while Cáit Ní Mhainnín and Shauna Ní Mhainnín from Newtownforbes Longford CCE came in first and second place respectively for U12 Scéalaíocht.

Finally, the Comhra Gaeilge Qualifiers were Laoise Ní hÁinle (11-13yrs), and Dylan Ó hÁinle (13-15yrs), Newtownforbes Longford CCE.

Those in 1st and 2nd place will go on to represent Leinster in Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Drogheda, in August.