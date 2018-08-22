Three tickets for Pope Francis' visit to Knock available in Newtowncashel

With only a limited number of tickets available to the public for Pope Francis’ visit to Knock as part of the World Meeting of Families this Sunday, August 26, Longford people will be delighted to learn that three tickets have become available in Newtowncashel for the event!

Knock Shrine issued a statement only recently in which it encouraged members of the public with tickets who found they could not attend on the day, to pass those tickets on to those who do wish to see the Pope at the Marian Shrine in Co Mayo.

In a statement Knock Shrine advised people on how to make the most of this very special occasion and added, “Everyone should arrive early for a ‘Gathering Event’ and stay for the open-air celebration of the Sunday Eucharist after the Pope’s departure for Dublin”.

On the morning of the Pope’s arrival the bells of Knock Shrine will ring out and all churches in the family of six dioceses that make up the ecclesiastical province of Tuam will be invited to ring their bells at the same time to signal the beginning of the gathering at Knock and to extend a warm Céad Míle Fáilte to Pope Francis.

“Starting from 8.30am, there will be an uplifting Gathering Event entitled Witness to Faith and Family,” a spokesperson continued, before pointing out that together with video presentations, drama and music, pilgrims would subsequently be led in prayer and reflection until the arrival of the Holy Father.

“Focus will be on the story of Knock through the testimony of the Apparition witnesses and Pope Francis’ invitation to witness to the joy of faith and family in our contemporary world.”

Meanwhile, music for the occasion will be provided by Knock Parish Choir with guest musicians and soloists Sibéal Ní Chasáide and Anne Marie Gibbons.

Upon his arrival at the Shrine, the Holy Father will move through the assembly in the Pope Mobile arriving at the Apparition Gable at 10am where he will be met by the Rector of the Shrine Father Richard Gibbons.

Pope Francis will spend some time in silent prayer at the site of the Apparition before exiting the chapel to deliver a short address and lead pilgrims in the Angelus Prayer and impart his Apostolic Blessing before departing for Ireland West Airport, Knock for his return journey to Dublin.

After the departure there will be a concelebrated open-air Mass for the Twenty First Sunday of Ordinary Time.

Father Richard Gibbons will be the main celebrant and the mass will be concluded by 12.30/1pm. This spiritual programme is part of the official ticketed event.

For more details on how to get those precious tickets in Newtowncashel, log onto Facebook.com/Newtowncashel Parish Notes.

