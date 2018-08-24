Longford town is looking splendid

Longford Town is looking really well and is ready now to welcome all our summer visitors and day trippers.

Tidy Towns volunteers have been working really hard and diligently in many different ways over the last number of weeks and indeed months, even on wet and cold days in late Spring and then on warm evenings in early summer.

Streets and footpaths have been scrubbed and cleaned, sign posts washed, weeds removed, eyesores dealt with, alleyways cleaned out and even the Camlin River has got the care and attention it deserves. It now flows elegantly, freely and unimpeded once more. The discarded prams and bikes and shopping baskets have been removed.

Each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 and each Saturday morning from 10:30 to 12:30, for the last few months, Tidy Towns volunteers, both men and women were to be seen, wearing their green Tidy Towns high visible vests, with their brushes and shovels, buckets and mops, heading for the designated areas to get a few hours of work done.

The roundabouts and car parks in the vicinity of the town got badly needed attention over a number of evenings and are now looking well in order to greet our visitors and of course the Tidy Towns judges, who will pay us a few visits during the summer months and then allocate us our total marks in the national competition. We look forward to the result. We feel our efforts will be rewarded and we are aiming for gold! Do you think you could help us on any of those days?

Considering there are eight sections under which we will be judged in the national competition, no stone can be left unturned. Our floral displays are to be seen everywhere and many estates, private households and businesses are really doing their part to present their buildings and houses as well as open areas well and window boxes and baskets are making a great impact.

The judges can arrive at any time and we do not get prior notice. But we are almost ready!

Apart from the volunteers, we are lucky to have some Tus workers who keep a watchful eye under the guidance of Tony Sheil on the roads leading into and out of and around the town. A number of bags of litter still have to be picked up and disposed of each day unfortunately, so when some people discard their wrappers and cigarette boxes and drinks bottles on streets and footpaths and in parks, other people have to pick them up.

Our Facebook page is proving very popular and everyone can follow our activities and progress there with photos and comments and “feel free to join us with your comments and pictures” we say.

Projects worked on recently include the creation of two very colourful raised beds in the Garden of Remembrance at the Council offices where shrubs and herbs and flowers of a “bee-friendly” nature are thriving beautifully and with great colour, as well as a similar project organised by Scoil Mhuire and St Christopher's in the grounds of the Mall. We feel sure our judges will be impressed because we in Tidy Towns certainly are! I just spotted one Oregano plant in flower and covered with busy bees yesterday.

The Courthouse in the town centre is now looking radiant after its new facelift and with bowls of flowers just in full bloom. We say “Well done to all concerned, thanks for helping us”.

Many properties are being painted around the town this summer, which is giving us great hope and renewed enthusiasm. We ask those with derelict properties along the main streets to help us with our effort, if they can.

Longford’s newly formed Mens’ Shed has come on board recently and the members are very generous with their knowledge and practical skills and this year also we were privileged to have a visiting group from the New Hope Community Church in Georgia in the USA, lending a hand with a litter pick along the town bypass, under the supervision of Ludie Creche. And we understand they are coming back.

To compliment all this Tidy Towns activity and hard work over the spring and summer, Longford recently hosted the Cruthú Arts Festival, which has left us with a legacy of spectacular murals. Tidy Towns members were really impressed with the display of furniture built out of used pallets by students from Templemichael College and which the public could sit on while watching the artists at work during the festival. Again, we say “well done , your work has brightened up our town and raised our spirits”. We are reminded once more to “Reduce, reuse, recycle”.

Things you can do to help

While we wait for the judges’ second and maybe third visit, these are some things you can do to help.

*Try not to drop your rubbish on the street, someone else is going to have to pick it up.

*When you take your dog for a walk, take his poop bag along, then take it and the contents home with you.

*Consider carefully how you dispose of your chewing gum and cigarette butts.

*If you use an alleyway for storage beside your shop or business can you keep it clean and tidy and free of weeds? Everyone passing looks in and so do the judges of the Tidy Towns competition.

*If you own a vacant premises on one of the main streets would it benefit from a general clean and maybe a little paint? Could the weeds be removed? Could the gutters be cleaned out while weather is good? Is there grass or a tree growing up there? Maybe you could sweep the footpath outside your premises and maybe the one next to you as well and remove weeds if there are any there.

Consider joining our Tidy Towns group as a volunteer. Whatever your talents are, we can use them and you could be part of a winning team!

Here are some other reasons to volunteer with Longford Tidy Towns:

To make a difference in your town, to feel needed, to get to know your neighbourhood, to gain or improve skills, to do some civic duty, to be with people who are different, to keep busy, to do one's share, for recognition, to get a better balance in life, to relieve boredom, as a therapy, to do something different from one's job, for fun, for religious reasons, to get good outdoor exercise, to meet new people, to give something back.

For more information contact John at 086 8346559 or Ann at 086 8962546.

