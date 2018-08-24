Longford children to dance for Pope in Croke Park

Longford children will form part of 40 dancers who will perform Sean Nós dancing for the Pope in Croke Park on Saturday, August 25.

Edwina Guckian's Áirc Damhsa Dance Club were asked to perform at the World Meeting of Families 2018 by Tyrone Productions following a number of TV appearances such as the Late Late Toy Show and the All Ireland Talent Show.

The teacher said “the children are more excited about dancing in Croke Park than dancing on TV or for the Pope!”

She said children from Cullyfad, Drumlish and Killoe will join other dancers at the club from Leitrim, Westmeath, Sligo, Roscommon, Mayo and Offaly.

Over 70,000 will be in Croke Park for the event where Pope Francis will deliver an address to all assembled and five testimonies by families from Ireland, Canada, India, Iraq, and Africa will be presented.

The Sean Nós dancers aged 5-15 years will open the show and join Riverdance on stage for a six minute performance. Edwina said they are performing a brand new piece with original music composed by David Brophy. They have been rehearsing in Dublin and will rehearse again in Croke Park on Friday, August 24.

The Longford children will be performing along with big names such as Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter, The Priests and around 2,000 performers.

“It is a huge honour to be asked to perform and it is certainly one the children will never forget’ says Edwina.

The World Meeting of Families 2018 Festival is a two hour event. It is a ticket only event and will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 television as well as on radio on Saturday 25th at 6.30pm.

