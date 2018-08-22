Gardaí probe Edgeworthstown burglaries

Gardaí believe the same culprits were the orchestrators behind a number of burglaries in Edgeworthstown last week.

Two houses located along the Ballymahon road on the outskirts of the town were both broken into and ransacked last Wednesday afternoon.

A number of suspect vehicles have been linked to the Edgeworthstown break ins, including a black Ford Mondeo, a black VW Passat and a silver VW Golf.

Gardaí believe both houses, which were unoccupied at the time, can be traced to the same gang due to their close proximity to one another.

It's believed the intruders made off with a certain number of household items including jewellery in at least one of the incidents.

They are not linking them to a string of burglaries which were reported in Ardagh and Aughnacliffe the week previously, however, despite those incidents also taking place in broad daylight and appearing opportunistic in nature.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity along the Ballymahon road area of Edgeworthstown last Wednesday afternoon to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 3350570.