Missing Longford teen, Janelle Quinn, has been located but Gardaí issue further appeal for information on Hannah Hughes
Janelle Quinn (15) left has been found but Hannah Hughes (16) is still missing.
Janelle Quinn has been located safe and well following a search which was launched yesterday. Gardaí wish to thank the public for their assistance.
Hannah Hughes' whereabouts are still unknown, and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
