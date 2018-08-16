Irish Olympian David Gillick to be star attraction at this weekend's Longford parkrun

Vhi ambassador and Olympian, David Gillick, is calling on walkers, joggers and runners to join him at the Longford parkrun on Saturday, August 18 in The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park), Longford when Vhi will host a special event to celebrate their partnership with parkrun Ireland.

parkrun Ireland support local communities in organising free, weekly, timed 5k runs every Saturday at 9.30am.

In addition to the normal Longford parkrun on Saturday , David Gillick will be on hand to lead the warm-up for parkrun participants and offer support and encouragement to newcomers and seasoned parkrunners alike.

Vhi will be helping participants refuel after their morning exercise and providing refreshments in the Vhi Relaxation Area at the finish line.

Free massage balls will be given out on a first come first served basis and a qualified physiotherapist will be on hand to guide participants through a post event stretching routine.

Longford parkrun event director, Kevin Kane is extending a warm welcome to newcomers;

“The community at Longford parkrun prides itself on being welcoming to all, so if you’ve never completed a parkrun before or have just let your parkrun habit slip, I’d encourage you to give it a go this weekend.

“Vhi will be providing an extra level of support to participants and volunteers so Saturday is a great opportunity to get active! Just register at parkrun.ie and we’ll see you in The Mall for what should be a fantastic morning.”

The Vhi parkrun roadshows have been rolling out across the country over the past number of months, helping to boost participation rates at the events it visits. Vhi will be hosting further events throughout 2018 so keep an eye on the parkrun newsletter and Facebook for more details.

To register for a parkrun near you visit www.parkrun.ie. New registrants should select their chosen event as their home location. You will then receive a personal barcode which acts as your free entry to any parkrun event worldwide.