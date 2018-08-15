Longford ONE members to take part in special Mass

Members of the Peter Keenan Branch of National Ex Service Personnel will take part in a Mass at St Mel’s Cathedral this Sunday, August 19, at 1pm.

This Mass is part of the National Heritage Week World War I Commemorations.

On Saturday, September 1, members will travel to the Curragh for Cavalry Day and those wishing to travel should contact Steve Coy for booking information.

ALSO READ: Peter Keenan ONE Fuchsia Appeal

The next branch meeting will take place in Peter Clarke’s, Dublin Street on Friday, September 7 at 8pm.

The branch Mass for deceased members will be on Sunday, September 16.

Branch Chairperson Vincent Casey would like to thank all that contributed to our Fuchsia appeal in July - your support for this worthy cause is very welcome and appreciated.