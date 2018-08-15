Longford ONE members to take part in special Mass
This photo from 1992 shows members of Longford O.N.E. from left, John Carty, John Hester, Paddy Murphy, Jimmy Rogers, Tommy Flynn, ex Taoiseach Albert Reynolds, AN Other and the late Peter Keenan.
Members of the Peter Keenan Branch of National Ex Service Personnel will take part in a Mass at St Mel’s Cathedral this Sunday, August 19, at 1pm.
This Mass is part of the National Heritage Week World War I Commemorations.
On Saturday, September 1, members will travel to the Curragh for Cavalry Day and those wishing to travel should contact Steve Coy for booking information.
The next branch meeting will take place in Peter Clarke’s, Dublin Street on Friday, September 7 at 8pm.
The branch Mass for deceased members will be on Sunday, September 16.
Branch Chairperson Vincent Casey would like to thank all that contributed to our Fuchsia appeal in July - your support for this worthy cause is very welcome and appreciated.
