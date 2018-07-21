Peter Keenan ONE Fuchsia Appeal

The Peter Keenan Branch of ONE (Organisation of National Ex Service Personnel) launched and held their Fuchsia Appeal last week.

The Fuchsia Appeal is run annually to raise funds for the ONE’s charitable objects, namely the provision of accommodation and other assistance to ex-service personnel in need.

The main element of the appeal takes place during the month of July, which is the month of the National Day of Remembrance.

The Fuchsia was chosen as it is widely grown throughout Ireland and is commonly known as Deora Dé or God’s Tears, in the West of Ireland.

Peter Keenan Branch Chairperson Vincent Casey and the members would like to thank Longford County Council for their support in helping launch the Fuchsia Appeal on Wednesday, July 11 and for their continued support to the branch in all our endeavours over the years.

The Peter Keenan Branch fundraiser was held in Longford on Friday, July 13. Thanks to all who contributed to this worthy cause.

Membership of ONE is open to men and women who have served in the Permanent Defence Forces (PDF), Reserve Defence Forces (RDF), An Slua Muirí, An Fórsa Cosanta Áitiúil (FCÁ), Maritime Inspection, Local Defence Force (LDF), Local Security Force (LSF), Coast Watching Service, Construction Corps, Irish Red Cross or Civil Defence providing such person has had at least one-years satisfactory service and has been honourably discharged.

It is at the discretion of each individual member what events, if any, they wish to attend.

Each member will be kept informed of current events, such as meetings, funerals, parades and other activities.

New members are always very welcome to join the Peter Keenan ONE branch.