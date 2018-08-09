Shock as well established Longford butcher shuts doors for final time

There was shock across town and county earlier this week after it emerged that Dillon’s Traditional Family Butchers at Longford Shopping Centre closed its shutters for the last time on Friday last.

The much loved local butchers had been in situ at the Centre for the last few years bringing with it, all the very best in local produce that the county had to offer.

Local area representative in Longford town, Cllr Joe Flaherty (FF) said this latest closure - the third in the shopping centre in recent weeks - was a “crushing blow” to Longford town’s retailing soul.

“Each and every additional shop closure chips away at the town's retailing soul,” he added.

“When you lose a unique bespoke retailer like Dillon's Foodhall, who shut up shop in Longford Shopping Centre on Friday evening, then it’s a crushing blow.

“To compound the impact, its the third closure in the Centre in a matter of months.”

Cllr Flaherty went on to say that despite the recent setbacks he would continue to “champion Longford” in the coming months and years.

“I'll promote and champion Longford as good as anybody, but speaking to staff in the various stores in the centre on Friday afternoon, you sense that morale in the town has plummeted,” he concluded.