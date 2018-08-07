Lough Ree RNLI assist two people run aground on cruiser near Lanesboro

Lough Ree RNLI volunteers helped two people whose boat had run aground near Quaker Island (Lanesboro / Newtowncashel) in the North West of Lough Ree.



At 8.35pm last night, Monday, August 6, Lough Ree RNLI were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist two people aboard a 30 ft motor cruiser that had run aground near Quaker Island.



Conditions on the lake at the time were smooth with a gentle force two southerly breeze.



The lifeboat crew were alongside the casualty vessel at 9.15pm. Having ensured the two people on board were uninjured, one of the lifeboat crew members assessed the casualty vessel to ensure she wasn’t taking on water and see if any damage had been done to the boat.



They had lost steering power, so the lifeboat crew towed the boat off the rocks and into deeper water where they switched to an alongside tow to bring the two people and their boat back to Lanesboro.

Lifeboat Operations Manager, Tony McCarth said, "Always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid and carry a means of calling for help."

For more useful tips and information please visit www.respectthewater.com

Also read: New Diocesan appointments announced in Longford