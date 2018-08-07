New Diocesan appointments announced in Longford

A number of clerical changes and Diocesan appointments have been announced that will take effect from September 1, 2018.

Fr Peter Brady PP in Legan will retire but is expected to assist in parish duties, while Fr Eamon Corkery PP Dromard is also set to retire.

Fr Pat Lennon PP in Ardagh has been appointed the new PP in Dromard, while Fr Vincent Connaughton PP in Killenummery will become PP in Ardagh.

Meanwhile, Fr Pat Kiernan will continue with his further studies while Fr Patsy McDermott Adm. Killashee has been appointed PP in Killenummery.

Fr Turlough Baxter CC in Athlone will become Adm. in Killashee.

Fr Charlie Healy, PP in Carrickedmond has also been appointed PP in Legan.