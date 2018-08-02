New online licence purchase option for Longford dog owners

‘Go Live, a new online facility for the purchase of dog licences and a joint initiative between local authorities and An Post has been launched today.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Mr Seán Kyne TD welcomed the move and highlighted the fact that it was now a legal requirement for all dog owners to hold a licence for their dog.

“We want to make sure that all dog owners are aware that they need to have licences for their dogs and we are trying to make buying these licences easier and more efficient,” the Minister said, before pointing out that while one-year individual dog licences costing €20 were still available at post offices and local authority offices, they would now also be available through the new online facility at www.licences.ie.

“Dog owners can also now buy a ‘Lifetime of Dog’ licence costing €140, valid for the dog’s lifetime, using the new online facility or at their local post office or local authority.

“This initiative demonstrates the commitment of county councils to driving efficiencies and modernising to meet the needs of citizens.”