River Camlin to be incorporated into Integrated Action Plan for the Northern Quarter

Longford is a river-side town and, despite its close proximity to the River Camlin, the Northern Quarter seems to have turned its back on the local waterway, according to the recently published Integrated Action Plan

There is also little connectivity between the Northern Quarter and the rest of the main town centre.

Following the closure of Connolly Barracks in 2009, the area has become more run down, with the footpath in poor condition in places.

The existing wall and closed gates of the Barracks, adjoining the goods entrance to the empty shopping centre has resulted in people not bein g encouraged to walk through this area.

There is now an opportunity to address these issues, to open up this whole area of the town and improve permeability and connectivity with the river and town centre.

The River Camlin is a major natural asset to the town, but it is one that has been ignored for many years.

Longford County Council has been working in recent years in the development of the Royal Canal Greenway, the Corlea Bog walkway and the Blueways around Clondra, as well as many other projects on improving access to our natural assets and utilising them in a sustainable manner for the development of the tourism offer of the county.

There is now potential to open up the River Camlin to the town.

The recent construction of the pedestrian bridge between the County Council offices and the Mall Park are the first step in this plan.

The River Camlin was once the souce of power for many industries based in the area.

Connolly Barracks bounds a large section of the River Camlin and offers the potential to begin to change the relationship with the River.