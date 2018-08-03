More festivals for Longford town proposed in Integrated Action Plan

Longford is already a fantastic town for festivals, with the Longford Summer Festival taking place only a few weeks ago, the Cruthú Arts Festival taking place last weekend, and plenty more summer events yet to come.

As part of this Integrated Action Plan, it has been proposed that more temporary events be promoted in the town, encouraging visitors to come to the town and spend longer here.

There is huge potential for the festivals that already take place in Longford to be advertised in a more co-ordinated manner so that tourists can plan their visit around the local events.

Furthermore, to increase the viability of some of these events for community groups, the Local Authority will purchase basic equipment necessary for the running of events, such as barriers, marquees, lighting equipment, etc, to reduce the burden on community groups and display the commitment of the Local Authority to supporting communities, thereby encouraging more to get involved in such events.