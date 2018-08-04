Growing clamour for opening of Granard road

Traffic congestion concerns in Granard have sparked calls for the opening of a road along one of its busiest access points.

Cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District Cllr PJ Reilly wants council chiefs to open the road between the town's former Ulster Bank offices and Barrack Lane.

This, the long serving Fianna Fáil councillor says, will go a long way towards alleviating traffic flow at the Library junction and Market Street.

The road is located close to where it's envisaged 17 houses will be built as part of plans for a state of the art nursing home at the old Barrack Lane Shopping Centre site.

As revealed by the Leader last November, the shopping centre's new owners want to turn the vacant 40,000 sq ft facility into a nursing home.

The facility was snapped up for€355,000 in a BidX1 online property auction two months earlier.

Subject to planning approval, the development is expected to create in the region of 60-80 permanent jobs with hopes that figure could rise to over 120 positions altogether.

Cllr Reilly says the opening of the road that runs adjacent to the centre is something which would not only ease traffic concerns, but also provide a welcome boost to local businesses.

“There are two national industries, Pat the Baker and Kiernan Milling located close by and they are both expanding with growing workforces,” he said.

“That road really needs to be opened as a matter of priority.”

The Abbeylara man's comments came as local councillors held their last Municipal District meeting ahead of the Summer recess.

It's now expected inquiries will be made into how any prospective project may be funded, the bulk of which is expected to come from within the Council's own resources.

“The town really needs that road to be opened and it would definitely help to relieve traffic at the Market House,” he said.

“It needs to be done sooner rather than later.”

