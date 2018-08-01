Childminding grandparents in Longford could be in for a windfall

Grandparents who help out with childcare could be in for an annual payment of €1,000, should an Independent Alliance budget proposal be approved.

The group of Independent TDs have put forward the proposal in their pre-budget meeting with the Finance Minister.

According to reports, the payment would be self-assessed and would be available to all grandparents who help out with childcare for more than 10 hours per week.

It is believed that the applications for the grant would be made to the Department of Social Protection.