Lanesboro in danger of losing its Community Welfare Officer

Concern was raised at last week's Ballymahon Municipal District meeting that Lanesboro was in danger of losing its Community Welfare Officer.

In a motion at this month's meeting, Cllr Gerard Farrell said that he had it on good authority that Lanesboro would lose this valuable service and he wants to write to the Department of Social Protection to oppose such a move for any such service in south Longford.

“Our current Community Welfare Officer has retired, and I heard on the grapevine that she wouldn't be replaced,” he said.

“This is a very serious issue. We need our Community Welfare Officer more now than we ever did.

“So I'm looking for the support of the Municipal District on this.”

His colleagues immediately agreed that the loss of a Community Welfare Officer would be a disaster for Lanesboro. “The Community Welfare Officer was taken from Colehill by stealth in January,” said Cllr Paul Ross.

“It's the wrong time to lose such a vital service.”

t was agreed that the Municipal District will write a letter to the Department of Social Protection regarding the issue.

Speaking to the Longford Leader after last week's meeting, Cllr Farrell said that he has serious concerns about the issue.

“Drumlish seemingly is in danger of losing their Community Welfare Officer as well,” he said.

“It’s just not on. It’s a vital service in Lanesboro, serving all surrounding areas around Lanesboro - and the same with Drumlish.

Lanesboro is one of the main towns, along with Ballymahon, in south Longford and we need these vital services.

“I’m doing my best to fight against it and that’s why I brought it to the Municipal meeting to look for the support of my colleagues and to send a letter along with the letters that I have got sent from Peter Burke’s office and from Micheál Carrigy’s office.

“We need to take a stand against this because we don’t want to lose these vital services in this day and age,” he concluded.

Read Also: Concern over future of Colehill Health Centre

