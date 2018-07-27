What's happening at the Arva Agricultural Show this year?

Arva, is a town steeped in history and nestles quietly along the shores of Garty Lough overlooked by Bruse Mountain.

It is a scenic town situated in the centre of the drumlin belt and because of its location on the border of Counties Cavan, Longford and Leitrim, it has become famous for being the town where the three provinces meet - Ulster, Leinster and Connacht.

Every year the town and its environs focus on three major events - the agricultural show, the Breffni Challenge 20km run which takes place from Cavan and finishes in Arva and the much loved 3 Province Festival which runs for 10 days from the last weekend in July until the first weekend in August.

The festival has a massive line-up of music, theatre, comedy, art and competitions including the busking which has €2,000 in prizes.

This weekend the agri show will take place in the historic town and organisers say it will be a great day out for all the family to enjoy.

On the day there will be all the usual cattle and horse classes as well as lots of entertainment for both spectators and the kids to enjoy.

Local singer David Kiernan will provide some of the musical entertainment throughout the day and the newly crowned Cavan Rose, Rachel Cusack will also be on hand.

Later that night Cliona Hagan and her band will host the Breffni Arms Hotel where the show dance will bring what is guaranteed to be a great day out to an end.

Proceedings kick off at the hotel around 11pm and everyone is invited to come along and join in the fun. Arva Agricultural Show Society is a member of the Irish Shows Association. For more details check out www.arvashow.com.

